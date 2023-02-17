Don’t wait for the M3—get a new iMac right now for the lowest price ever

It’s been rumored that Apple won’t be updating the iMac until the M2 processor arrives in late 2023 or 2024, so if you want one, now’s the time to buy. Amazon is selling the iMac with 256GB of storage for $1,100 in blue, green, or red, a savings of $199, and the best price we’ve ever seen for this model.

The M1 iMac has an incredibly thin design built around a 24-inch 4.5K display, with an M1 processor (8-core CPU/7-core GPU), 256GB of storage, two Thunderbolt ports, and a six-speaker sound system. You’ll also get a color-matched Magic Keyboard and Magic Mouse.

We’d normally recommend getting the higher-end model, which brings a better chip with 8 GPU cores, two extra USB-C ports, a Touch ID keyboard, and a power adapter with ethernet, but at this price, it’s hard to pass up the base model. So go grab one before the price jumps back up.