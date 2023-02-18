Celebrate Presidents’ Day with 76% off this top VPN

The good news: public Wi-Fi is available pretty much everywhere these days. The bad: You’re taking a sizeable risk if you use it. Unsecured Wi-Fi can be a haven for hackers, malware, and other threats, which is part of the reason why virtual private networks have become a must. The only question is which one to use, and it will come as no surprise to many that Windscribe remains the smart choice — especially now that it’s available here for the lowest price you can find online.

This popular VPN was a favorite with Macworld editors even before this incentive, and they’re not alone. Windscribe’s ease of use and clever features have earned it more than 11,000 happy users on the Apple Store. To begin with, it’s got the kind of infrastructure that any good VPN needs. We’re talking servers in 69 countries around the world, all secured with AES-256 encryption and configured for quick access. You can even route some internet traffic outside the VPN to give yourself even more speed.

But that’s just the beginning of the features that let you customize your internet use. Windscribe’s desktop app includes super-flexible connectivity with a wide range of ports and the ability to turn your laptop into a router for other devices. With the browser extension, you can spoof your GPS and rotate your user agent at random intervals for an extra dose of security. You’ve got access to some of the best ad-blocking features in the business, and of course, Windscribe still maintains its policy of keeping your logins a secret – even to the company itself. And thanks to an intelligent autopilot, you can switch on your VPN and connect right away to the best server for your needs.

A 3-year subscription to Windscribe VPN is already on sale for $69, but thanks to our President’s Day sale you can get it for $49 from Feb. 17 through Feb. 20.

Windscribe VPN Pro Plan: 3-Yr Subscription – $69

See Deal

Prices subject to change.