PhiGolf puts you on 38,000 of the world’s greatest golf courses

If hitting the links in February isn’t your idea of a fun day, even though the lure of playing 18 holes is strong, it’s really time to become a PhiGolf guy or gal.

PhiGolf is a golf simulator that can help elevate anyone’s game from scratch duffer to serious golf athlete without ever leaving home.

Powered by the World Golf Tour (WGT) mobile game app, this top-ranked online video golf game features a sensor in an actual club that will offer live 3D analysis of your swing and relay that data right to the app. The app then mirrors your swing to your living room TV, accurately duplicating your real swing right into the photo-realistic game environment.

While PhiGolf can perfect your swing on the driving range or tighten up your putting short game, players now have virtual access to more than 38,000 real golf courses worldwide to sharpen their skills. You and your friends can play 18 at Pebble Beach, Pinehurst, Bethpage Black, and yes, even Spyglass and St. Andrews.

Regularly $249, this President’s Day sale shaves full access to Phigolf World Tour Edition by nearly 30%, dropping your price to just $180 if you get your order in by February 20.

Phigolf World Tour Edition: Special Sensor with 38,000+ Actual, Real Golf Courses – $199.99

Golf the world from home for $180

