Apple’s ChatGPT competitor is a no-show at its timely AI summit

With WWDC just a few months away, the Apple world will soon be buzzing about its latest software advancements. One area that will get particular scrutiny this year is AI—especially if a new mixed-reality headset makes its debut. But if you’re hoping for a ChatGPT or Bing competitor at WWDC this year, you’ll probably be disappointed.

Apple recently held its “annual internal summit to discuss ongoing machine learning and artificial intelligence advancements,” where the company discussed the recent developments for AI within the industry. According to a brochure seen by Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, Apple praised its machine learning development that is “moving faster than ever,” and lauded the talent on the AI teams that are “truly at the forefront.” However, Gurman’s sources say the event, Apple’s first in-person AI summit since 2019, was light on specifics.

While the keynote was surely full of forward-looking positivity on the AI front, Gurman says he hasn’t heard of any new game-changing product. Specifically, he reports that Apple failed to preview a ChatGPT/New Bing competitor or “anything of the sort.”

That doesn’t necessarily mean a next-gen chatbot isn’t in the works, but it probably won’t show up at WWDC this year. With tremendous attention on ChatGPT, Microsoft’s Bing, and Google’s Bard, Apple would have surely taken some time to show off or discuss the latest developments in AI, which almost surely would have leaked. With no news to report, it seems like Apple is still biding its time when it comes to splashy AI and machine learning tools.