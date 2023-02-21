This 16-inch MacBook Pro is faster than the M2 Pro and $500 off right now

If you’re looking for a powerful laptop that doesn’t break the bank, we have an incredible deal for you today: Amazon is selling the 16-inch MacBook Pro with an M1 Max processor and 1TB of storage for $2,999, a savings of $500 and the lowest price we’ve ever seen.

Even though it’s from 2021, the M1 Max 16-inch MacBook Pro is actually faster than the 16-inch Pro with an M2 Pro chip that starts at $2,499. And you’re getting twice as much RAM (32GB vs 16GB) and storage (1TB vs 512GB) with this machine.

Plus you’ll get the same incredible 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR ProMotion display, 20-plus battery life, a fantastic keyboard and sound system, and loads of ports, including three Thunderbolt 4, HDMI, an SD card reader, and MagSafe for fast charging with the included 140W USB-C power adapter. The only thing you’re really giving up compared to the M2 model Is Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, and HDMI 2.1, which are nice to have but hardly necessary.

We don’t know how long this model will stay in stock, and once it’s gone it’ll be gone for good. So go grab one and save $500 right now.