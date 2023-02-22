The iPhone 15 Pro may have as much RAM as a MacBook

Apple doesn’t advertise the RAM it uses in the iPhone, but we know from teardowns that all variants of the iPhone 14 have 6GB of RAM, with the iPhone 14 Pro setting itself apart with faster LPDDR5 memory. Now, a new report claims that the iPhone 15 Pro will have as much RAM as an entry-level MacBook Air.

According to a report by TrendForce, Apple is planning to “bump up the capacity and specifications of the DRAM solutions featured in the next generation of the iPhone.” The iPhone 15 Pro is the more likely candidate to jump to 8GB of RAM since Apple only just increased the RAM in the non-Pro iPhones to 6GB. The iPhone Pro, meanwhile, has had 6GB of RAM since the iPhone 12 in 2020.

Since the iPhone 15 will likely have the same A16 processor as the iPhone 14 Pro, it’s probable that it will also get the same 6GB of LPDDR5 RAM, which would be an upgrade from the LPDDR4 RAM in the iPhone 14. It’s also possible that the iPhone 15 Pro moves to LPDDR5X RAM, which offers more bandwidth (8533Mbps vs 6400Mbps) than LPDDR5 RAM.

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard rumors of the iPhone Pro jumping to 8GB of RAM, nor is it uncommon among smartphones. The entire Galaxy S23 line starts at 8GB of memory, with the Ultra model offering 12GB of RAM with higher storage tiers.

Along with strong rumors that Apple is going to be moving to a 3nm process for the A17 chip which will reportedly bring the biggest speed boost in years, the iPhone 15 Pro will be one of the most powerful portable devices ever made.