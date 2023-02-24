Shop smart with a Sam’s Club membership (plus perks) for $24.99

We’ve all felt the sting of higher grocery prices this year, and it can be easy to feel helpless. You can’t stop shopping for essentials, after all. What you can do is shop smarter, and one way to do that is with a membership to Sam’s Club. That’s especially true now that you can get a full year of access to the bargains at Sam’s for less than $25 – with an enticing perk for vacation lovers thrown in.

This warehouse club has locations in nearly every state, and each one gives you savings on the items you use every day. That includes not just groceries but electronics, clothing, furniture, and more. Just for being a member, you can even save 60% on rooms at hotels that partner with Sam’s.

Speaking of travel, this limited-time deal also includes a $20 promo code for Sam’s Travel and Entertainment Platform. This is where you can find even more deals on theme park tickets, movies, and shows.

This one-year membership to Sam’s Club (plus the $20 voucher) is now available for $24.99, but the offer is only available through April 30. Jump on it now and start saving today.

Sam’s Club Membership with Auto-Renew plus a $20 Travel & Entertainment Promo Code for Only $24.99! – $24.99

See Deal

Prices subject to change.