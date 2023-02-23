Save $49 on the M2 Mac mini right now in first major discount

The M2 Mac mini was released just a month ago, and it’s an attractive buy for longtime Intel Mac mini owners who didn’t make the jump to the M1. Since it’s new, however, it’s hard to find deals for it, but if you act now, you can get an M2 Mac Pro mini with 16GB of memory and a 512GB SSD for $1,250 from Amazon–that’s a $49 savings and the lowest price we’ve seen so far. The standard M2 model is also on sale for $580, a more modest $19 off.

The model on sale is the high-end configuration of the Mac mini that we reviewed back in January. In our tests, we found that Apple’s claim of a 20 percent and 30 percent CPU and GPU (respectively) increase over the M1 Pro held true and that the M2 Pro Mac mini “absolutely smokes the Intel-based Mac mini it replaces.” Otherwise, it has the same design as the Mac mini with four Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB-A ports, HDMI 2.1, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, Gigabit Ethernet, and a headphone jack.

Our one gripe about the M2 Pro Mac mini was its price–we think it’s a bit on the high side. But this Amazon deal makes it a little easier on the wallet for a great Mac.