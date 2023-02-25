Harness AI power for your site with 80% off this ChatGPT plugin

Installation is ridiculously easy, even if you’re new to WordPress. You’ll first need to sign up for your own account with OpenAI, the creators of ChatGPT. Once you’ve got that, you can create a WordPress with your very own AI assistant or install it on your existing website.

If you’ve already explored this next-gen chatbot, you know that the possibilities are endless. With a ChatGPTassistant on the backend, you can have a copywriter at your beck and call, able to generate new posts, captions, or other content in seconds. You can even have it write code for simple applications that can enhance your site. It’s a time-saver in so many ways, and you might be the first to discover a new one.

And that’s just if you keep ChatGPTfor yourself. The plugin is open-ended, so you can make it available to users as well through a simple icon they can click anywhere on your page. Simply by having this chatbot on your site, you’ve got a way to keep visitors active and engaged. You can use it to talk up your products or as an intelligent concierge for your site, answering questions and guiding new users.

What will you do with the world’s most popular AI? Get a lifetime license to the ChatGPT WordPress plugin and find out – it’s now available for $59.

ChatGPT WordPress Plugin: Lifetime License – $59

See Deal

Prices subject to change.