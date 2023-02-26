Manage your files in time for tax season with PDF Expert — now half off

Want to make life easier on yourself come tax time? Then PDF Expert, the macOS-compatible app that lets you skillfully manage all your documents, receipts, and files might be just the ticket. And since it’s available at half price during our Gear Up For Tax Season sale, virtually anyone can afford it.

PDF Expert is the best app out there to help you manage a mountain of files. It’ll convert practically anything to PDF, it’ll let you make changes — such as by adding images, notes, or web links — and then you can convert again into other formats like an Excel spreadsheet. It even automates form data which, you can imagine, is a nice feature during tax season.

PDF Expert was named App of the Year, boasts 30 million worldwide users, and is an Apple Editor’s Choice. It comes highly rated by users on G2 who have awarded it a 4.7 out of 5-star rating and people on Capterra have similarly given it a rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars. The point is, if you can get PDF Expert on sale, then you’d be wise to take the opportunity.

And that opportunity is here. That’s because, beginning Feb 24, lifetime licenses to PDF Expert are to be discounted by 50 percent so it’s only going to cost $69.99, no codes needed. At that price, virtually everyone can get a handle on their PDF workflows and, fingers crossed, more easily complete their taxes.

