The iPhone 15 Pro might finally show off the long-rumored ‘sunset’ shade

Following a series of iPhone 15 leaks earlier this week that showed off a familiar design and display, followed by similar renders of the iPhone 15 Plus, the latest leak might be the most interesting of all: the exclusive colors for 2023.

According to 9to5Mac, the hot new color for the iPhone 15 Pro this year will be dark red with a color hex of #410D0D. As you can see above, the shade much darker than the Product RED color Apple has had for years and looks like a variation of the “sunset” color that was previously rumored as far back as the iPhone 13.

The iPhone Pro models have had an exclusive annual color ever since the model arrived in 2019:

iPhone 14 Pro: Deep Purple

Deep Purple iPhone 13 Pro: Sierra Blue

Sierra Blue iPhone 12 Pro: Pacific Blue

Pacific Blue iPhone 11 Pro: Midnight Green

It’s not clear whether this color will apply to the rumored iPhone 15 Ultra, which will reportedly have a new titanium body like the Apple Watch Ultra. While recent leaks have uncovered the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, and iPhone 15 Pro, we’ve yet to see any images for the iPhone 15 Ultra, which will reportedly replace the iPhone Pro Max at the top of the lineup.

9to5Mac also claims Apple is testing two new colors for the standard iPhone 15: pink and light blue. Apple has offered a shade of blue for the standard iPhone over the past several years, but the shade described is more reminiscent of the iPhone 5c, Apple’s short-lived plastic phone that came in a variety of bold colors.

9to5Mac’s source warns that the color details described are from early stages of development and could change.