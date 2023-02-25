iPhone 15 Ultra revealed: Skinny bezels, thicker titanium frame, smaller camera bump

After we got our first look at the iPhone 15 and 15 Pro this month, a new leak is showing off the iPhone 15 Ultra—and it looks every bit the premium high-end phone we hoped it would be.

According to CAD renders shared by well-known leaker Ice Universe, the iPhone 15 Ultra will be the thickest iPhone since the iPhone 4s, with a depth of 8.25mm, a substantial increase over the iPhone 14 Pro Max’s 7.85mm. However, including the camera bump, Ice Universe claims the iPhone 15 Ultra will be 11.84mm, which is thinner than the iPhone 14 Pro Max (12.03mm). The overall size of the phone will be slightly thinner as well, based on Ice Universe’s specs:

iPhone 15 Ultra: 159.86 × 76.73 × 8.25mm

iPhone 14 Ultra: 160.7mm x 77.6mm x 7.85mm

Exclusive：iPhone 15 Pro Max（or iPhone 15 Ultra），Rendering based on CAD.

Compared with 14ProMax,bezel is narrower，but thicker.

Titanium alloy middle frame with frosted process, Type-C ，No physical button design. pic.twitter.com/d4fLOeqWSu — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) February 25, 2023

Based on the images, the camera bump itself will be substantially thinner than the one on the iPhone 14 Pro Max, which could make the phone much more ergonomic. The iPhone 14 Pro Max is a bit top-heavy, largely due to its giant camera bump that protrudes more than 4mm from the back case.

While the display will likely be the same 6.7 inches as the iPhone 14 Pro Max, the bezels appear to be substantially reduced, giving the phone a more immersive feel. Additionally, Ice Universe claims that the sides will switch from stainless steel to a titanium alloy like the Apple Watch Ultra and it won’t have physical buttons, both features that have been previously rumored. And like the rest of the lineup, the Lightning port will be replaced with USB-C.

Earlier this week, 9to5Mac reported that the iPhone 15 Pro line’s exclusive color will be deep red, though it’s unclear whether Apple will offer a titanium-colored shell as well to match the Apple Watch Ultra.