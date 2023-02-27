5 rumored iPhone 15 Pro Max features that will truly make it ‘Ultra’

With a little more than half a year to go until the iPhone 15 makes its debut, there isn’t much that we don’t know. Over the past week, we’ve gotten CAD renders for all four models, which show a new curved-edge design, slimmer bezels, and the long-awaited arrival of USB-C.

But there’s still one unanswered question: Will the flagship 6.7-inch model be called the iPhone 15 Pro Max or the iPhone 15 Ultra? Several reports have suggested that the phone will still be a larger version of the 6.1-inch Pro phone, while other rumors suggest it will get the Apple Watch Ultra treatment, with exclusive features that set it apart from the other models. After looking at the latest rumors and renders, however, it’s looking like Apple will be going the Ultra route.

It’ll be Ultra thick

This one’s a little surprising, but if the latest leaks are correct, Apple will be increasing the thickness of its largest Pro phone from 7.85mm to 8.25mm, a not-insignificant bump that will be noticeable when using it. That would make it Apple’s thickest phone since the iPhone 4s—but based on the renders, there’s a reason. The camera bump will be much smaller and svelter, giving the phone a different feel.

It’ll be Ultra light

With a 6.7-inch screen and three cameras, the iPhone 15 Pro Max/Ultra won’t be a light phone. In fact, the past three iPhone Pro Maxes have been Apple’s heaviest phones ever, with the iPhone 14 Pro Max tipping the scales at 8.47 ounces (240 grams). But Apple is reportedly using titanium instead of stainless steel this year, which will significantly cut the weight down. With the Apple Watch Series 7, for example, the 45mm stainless steel model weighed 51.5g while the titanium model weighed 45.1g. Even if Apple shaves just 15 grams off the iPhone 14 Pro Max, it’ll be Apple’s lightest 6.7-inch Pro phone ever.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max/Ultra will reportedly be thicker than the iPhone 14 Pro Max but have a smaller camera bump. Dominik Tomaszewski / Foundry

It’ll have Ultra zoom

While the iPhone 14 Pro phones are bigger and smaller versions of the same phone, rumor has it that the iPhone 15 Pro Max/Ultra will have an exclusive periscope zoom lens. We don’t know exactly how far it’ll let you zoom, but rumors say the telephoto lens will bring 6X zoom, twice as much as the current 3X zoom on the iPhone 14 Pro phones. That sounds pretty “Ultra” to us.

It’ll be Ultra long-lasting

The iPhone 14 Pro Max is already one of Apple’s longest-lasting phones, but the improvements to the 2023 model could make it last even longer. We don’t think it’ll be as dramatic as the Apple Watch Ultra’s 36-hour battery life, but we’re confident that it’ll be the longest-lasting iPhone ever.

It’ll be Ultra expensive

You shouldn’t judge a phone by its price tag, but rumor has it that the iPhone 15 Pro Max/Ultra will be the most expensive iPhone ever, starting at $1,199 and nearing $2,000 with storage options. That firmly puts the new iPhone in Ultra territory.