Apple’s excellent entry-level iPad is an even better bargain at $250

Save $79 on the underrated 9th-gen iPad at Amazon.
Michael Simon
By Michael Simon
Executive Editor, Macworld FEB 27, 2023 7:18 am PST
Apple’s 9th-gen iPad might not have the latest design or features, but it’s still a fantastic tablet at a great price. And today it’s cheaper than it’s ever been: Amazon is selling the 64GB iPad for $250, a savings of $79 and the best price we’ve ever seen for this model.

The ninth-gen iPad has a 10.2-inch True Tone display, an A13 Bionic processor, and a 12MP Ultra Wide camera with Center Stage support. It’s the only iPad to feature Apple’s classic design with Touch ID built into the Home button. 

In our 4-star review, we praised the iPad, calling it “a very capable device that will prove pleasant to use and last for years.” It’s a great tablet for kids, grandparents, students, or anyone else who just wants a great tablet at a bargain.

