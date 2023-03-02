Rumors about the iPhone 15 Ultra, iPhone SE, and more

It may be cold in the U.S. and U.K., but that’s not stopping the iPhone rumors from heating up! We have a flurry of iPhone speculation and we’ll talk about it all on this episode of the Macworld Podcast! Stick with us!
This is episode 830 with Jason Cross, Michael Simon, and Roman Loyola.
Listen to episode 830 on Apple Podcasts
Listen to episode 830 on Spotify
Get info
Click on the links below for more information.
- 5 rumored iPhone 15 Pro Max features that will truly make it ‘Ultra’
- iPhone SE 4: Coming in 2024 with a 6.1-inch OLED and Apple’s own 5G chip?
- The iPhone 15 Pro might finally show off the long-rumored ‘sunset’ shade
- The latest iPhone 15 rumors may be hiding a key upgrade in plain sight
Subscribe to the Macworld Podcast
You can subscribe to the Macworld Podcast—or leave us a review!—right here in the Podcasts app. The Macworld Podcast is also available on Spotify. Or you can point your favorite podcast-savvy RSS reader at:
https://feeds.megaphone.fm/macworld
To find previous episodes, visit Macworld’s podcast page or our home on MegaPhone.