Snag a free iPhone 13 from Verizon today when you open a new 5G line

If you want to snag a free iPhone 13 from Verizon without trading in an old phone, time might be running out. The online-only deal ends on Tuesday, February 28, according to the site.

As with all carrier plans that give you hundreds of dollars of free stuff, there’s a lot of fine print and conditions to meet. With this deal, however, you don’t have to be a new Verizon customer or trade in a newish iPhone, but you do have to open a new 5G line on the One Unlimited for iPhone, 5G Start, 5G Do More, 5G Play More, or 5G Get More plans. The cheapest Welcome Unlimited plan does not qualify.

As with most carrier plans, your free iPhone 13 will actually be purchased on a monthly device payment plan model with 0 percent APR, with a $699.99 bill credit divided over 36 months (but you need to pay any taxes and fees up front). And of course, this is an iPhone 13 we’re talking about here, not the latest iPhone 14.

While the site says the deal ends on Tuesday, February 28, it’s not uncommon for such deals to be replaced by something similar in short order. Nearly every carrier has some deal where they’ll toss a free iPhone your way (of some kind) if you open a new line, with the caveat that you’re going to be locked in for a few years. But if you’re looking for a great phone without spending a bundle, head over to the Verizon site before the day’s up.