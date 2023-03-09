The best MacBook for every student–and how to get the best price

When it comes to buying a MacBook for school, students are usually in a situation where personal budgets are tight and money needs to be spent wisely. It’s not enough to say that students need the right amount of processing power for the work at hand–students also need to get a good deal and a machine that will last for many years.

Finding a good deal is a chore, but we’re here to help. Our automatically-updated price comparison tool helps to make sure you’re getting the best deal and on top of that, we hand-pick deals we think you should look at. What follows below are our MacBook recommendations for students, along with the top deals. Beyond that, we offer tips and information you should know about shopping as a student, so you can save money. Read on, or click the links in the Table of Contents to skip to the section you’re interested in.

Best MacBook for high school: M1 MacBook Air

The MacBook Air is Apple’s most popular laptop, and for good reason–it’s an excellent combination of processing power, portability, and price. Its M1 or M2 processor handles every task–writing papers, presentations, internet research, and even video and audio editing. And when your homework is done, kick back with an Apple TV show or escape with a video game. The best part is you can get one for less than $1,000.

The $999 M1 MacBook Air has a 13.3-inch Retina display, and inside its 2.8-pound (1.27-kilogram) body is an M1 processor with 8 CPU cores, 7 GPU cores, 8GB of memory, and a 256GB SSD. It has Wi-Fi built in for connecting to the internet, and two Thunderbolt/USB-C ports for connecting devices. And if you check Amazon or Best Buy, you can usually find it for $900 or lower.

Best MacBook for college: M2 MacBook Air

In college, you’re taking a step up in your studies, so you need to step up your laptop with Apple’s M2 MacBook Air. It handles everything the M1 MacBook Air does, but its M2 processor is about 20 percent faster–you’ll appreciate the faster speed when you’re putting together complex presentations and videos. The display is also a little bigger and brighter.

The $1,199 M1 MacBook Air has a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, and it has an M2 processor with 8 CPU cores, 10 GPU cores, 8GB of memory, and a 512GB SSD. It weighs 2.7 pounds (1.22 kilograms), comes with Wi-Fi, and has two Thunderbolt/USB-C ports.

Best for MacBook for graduate work: 14-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro

Apple’s 14-inch MacBook Pro comes with an M2 Pro processor, which is 20 percent faster than the M2 in the MacBook Air. If you’re going into a field that involves a lot of data crunching–multimedia and the arts, engineering, or computer science, just to name a few–you’ll need a MacBook that can minimize the amount of time you’ll spend waiting to process data. The M2 Pro MacBook Pro is made for that.

The $1,999 14-inch MacBook Pro has an M2 Pro with 10 CPU cores, 16 GPU cores, 16GB of memory, and a 512GB SSD. It has a Liquid Retina XDR display, three Thunderbolt/USB-C ports, an HDMI port, and an SDXC card slot.

How to use Apple’s Education Store

For college students, teachers, faculty, and homeschool teachers of all grades, Apple offers discount pricing in its Education Store. The discounts range from $100/£100 to $200/£200, depending on the MacBook model. You can visit the Education Store in your country by clicking one of the links below.

Students need to show proof of school registration to shop at the Apple Education Store. U.K. students need to register with UNiDAYS. We have a separate article with details on how to get an Apple student discount at Apple’s Education Store.

Other ways to find MacBook deals

The Apple Education Store discount is nice, but you’ll often find the same kind of markdown from third-party retailers. You can use our price comparison tool to see what retailers are offering, and we also hand-select deals in the section at the top of this page.

Here are a few other ways to get a good price on a MacBook.

Buy a refurbished MacBook. Apple’s Refurbished Store often has good prices on laptops that are both current and past models. Refurbished products are fully reconditioned and are like new–out of the box, you can’t tell the difference between a refurbished and a new MacBook. The price savings can be good–more than the Education Store discount. The only catch is that your choices are limited to what’s in stock, which changes often.

Buy an older model. With Apple’s M-series chips, the MacBook’s performance has reached new heights–to a point where a lot of users aren’t nowhere near pushing the limit. Apple is currently on the M2 series of chips, which generally offers about 20 percent more performance than the previous M1 series. But that M1 series is certainly no slouch, offering a significant boost over the Intel CPUs they replaced.

So M1 Pro MacBook Pro is not only worthy of your consideration performance-wise, but they also come at attractive prices that are often much lower than those in the Education Store. For example, the 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro that was originally priced at $2,499 can be found online for $2,099. That’s a good price for a 16-inch laptop–for comparison, Apple’s new 16-inch M2 MacBook Pro starts at $2,299.