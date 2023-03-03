The Apple Watch Series 8 just hit its lowest price ever

The Apple Watch Series 8 isn’t a huge upgrade over the Series 7, but it’s still the best smartwatch around. And today it’s cheaper than ever: Amazon is selling the 41mm for $329, and the 45mm Apple Watch Series 8 for $359 in Product Red, a savings of $70 and the best price we’ve ever seen.

The Apple Watch Series has the same design and screen sizes as the Series 7 but brings a new temperature sensor for fertility tracking and onboard Crash Detection. It has a 41mm or 45mm display with ECG and blood-oxygen sensors, 18-hour battery life, IP6X-certified dust, and WR50 water resistance, and an excellent always-on display.

In our review of the Apple Watch Series 8, we called it “the smartwatch to beat.” And at this price, it simply can’t be beaten.