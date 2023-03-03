Home / Apple Watch
The Apple Watch Series 8 just hit its lowest price ever

Get the 41mm model for $329 and the 45mm for $359.
Michael Simon
By Michael Simon
Executive Editor, Macworld MAR 3, 2023 8:24 am PST
Apple Watch Series 8 side view
The Apple Watch Series 8 isn’t a huge upgrade over the Series 7, but it’s still the best smartwatch around. And today it’s cheaper than ever: Amazon is selling the 41mm for $329, and the 45mm Apple Watch Series 8 for $359 in Product Red, a savings of $70 and the best price we’ve ever seen.

The Apple Watch Series has the same design and screen sizes as the Series 7 but brings a new temperature sensor for fertility tracking and onboard Crash Detection. It has a 41mm or 45mm display with ECG and blood-oxygen sensors, 18-hour battery life, IP6X-certified dust, and WR50 water resistance, and an excellent always-on display.

In our review of the Apple Watch Series 8, we called it “the smartwatch to beat.” And at this price, it simply can’t be beaten.

Michael Simon has been covering Apple since the iPod was the iWalk. His obsession with technology goes back to his first PC—the IBM Thinkpad with the lift-up keyboard for swapping out the drive. He's still waiting for that to come back in style tbh.

