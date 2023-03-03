The spring iPhone color is reportedly yellow—and it may arrive next week

For the past two years, Apple has refreshed its iPhone line mid-cycle with new “spring” colors. In 2021, the purple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini arrived, and in 2022, we got a green iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini, and Alpine Green iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. Now a leak claims the new color for 2022 will be yellow.

According to Japan-based Mac Takara, a post on the Chinese social media site Weibo by Setsuna Digital claims that both the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models will add a new yellow hue to their color options. The source’s credibility is untested, but Macrumors reports that it has received multiple reports of an Apple briefing planned for next week.

Apple released the past two iPhone colors at its spring events on March 8, 2022, and April 20, 2021. It also previously unveiled special Product Red editions of the iPhone 7 and iPhone 8 on March 21, 2017, and April 9, 2018, respectively.

Apple last introduced a yellow model with the iPhone 11 and previously with the iPhone 5c.