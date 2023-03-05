Save $140 on the iPad Air and Apple Pencil 2 at Amazon right now

It may be about a year old, but the iPad Air is still the best tablet for most people—and It’s even better when you pair it with an Apple Pencil 2. And today the combo is cheaper than it’s ever been: Amazon is selling the iPad Air for $499 and the Apple Pencil 2 for $89, a combined savings of $140 and the lowest price we’ve ever seen for both.

The iPad Air has an all-screen aluminum design with a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and a USB-C port for charging. It was updated in 2022 with an M1 processor, 12MP front camera, and 5G, and it isn’t expected to get an refresh until 2024. The Apple Pencil 2 magnetically attaches to the side of the iPad to charge and can be used for navigation, writing, and drawing with “imperceptible lag, pixel-perfect precision, and tilt and pressure sensitivity.”

In our 4.5-star review, we called the iPad Air the “best iPad in Apple’s range” and our opinion hasn’t changed a year later. And with the Apple Pencil 2 for $140 off, nothing even comes close.