Macworld Podcast: New yellow iPhone, Clean Energy Charging, upcoming iMac and MacBookAir

This episode is all about Macworld reader and listener hot takes. You have thoughts and we’re going to share and respond to what you wrote. We have links to the comments in the show notes below.

This is episode 831 with Jason Cross, Michael Simon, and Roman Loyola.

Yellow iPhone

Apple just released a new iPhone! Yes, it’s a surprise March release! What’s so special about this iPhone? It’s yellow! It’s an iPhone 14 in yellow! That’s it! It’s just a new color!

Imagine how it will look after 3 years 🤮🤮🚮🚮🗑 — Dead inside (@DeadinsideS23) March 4, 2023

Wouldn’t it have been smarter for @Apple @tim_cook to introduce the yellow and correct the pricing of the plus ? Everyone has said the price is wrong for the 14+ and it’s been reduced in numerous countries. Why not America? 799 for the plus and 699 for the 14 seems fair. 🤷🏻‍♂️ — 👑ricky (@rickydigital) March 7, 2023

I don't get excited with colors. — Álvaro (@AMiguielesL) March 6, 2023

No looks terrible — Justin (@justincroser) March 6, 2023

M3 iMac, MacBook Air

Mark Gurman of Bloomberg recently wrote that Apple is preparing a new iMac for the second half of this year. It could have Apple’s new M3 chip, but it seems like a new chip isn’t what Macworld readers are looking for. We could also see a 15-inch MacBook Air in a few weeks, and Mark Gurman thinks it might have an M3 chip.

Controversial Clean Energy Charging

Our final set of reader responses is about the iPhone Clean Energy Charging feature. This feature seems to have struck a chord because this article that explains the feature got the most comments over any other article from the past month. All of these comments are from Macworld’s Facebook feed.

