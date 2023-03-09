Home / Apple
Macworld Podcast: New yellow iPhone, Clean Energy Charging, upcoming iMac and MacBookAir

Listen to the Macworld Podcast episode 831.
By Roman Loyola, Jason Cross and Michael Simon, Macworld MAR 9, 2023 12:30 am PST
iPhone 14 in yellow
This episode is all about Macworld reader and listener hot takes. You have thoughts and we’re going to share and respond to what you wrote. We have links to the comments in the show notes below.

This is episode 831 with Jason Cross, Michael Simon, and Roman Loyola

Yellow iPhone 

Apple just released a new iPhone! Yes, it’s a surprise March release! What’s so special about this iPhone? It’s yellow! It’s an iPhone 14 in yellow! That’s it! It’s just a new color! 

M3 iMac, MacBook Air

Mark Gurman of Bloomberg recently wrote that Apple is preparing a new iMac for the second half of this year. It could have Apple’s new M3 chip, but it seems like a new chip isn’t what Macworld readers are looking for. We could also see a 15-inch MacBook Air in a few weeks, and Mark Gurman thinks it might have an M3 chip.

Facebook Terry Sanders iMac
Controversial Clean Energy Charging 

Our final set of reader responses is about the iPhone Clean Energy Charging feature. This feature seems to have struck a chord because this article that explains the feature got the most comments over any other article from the past month. All of these comments are from Macworld’s Facebook feed.

Facebook Grant Christiansen energy
Facebook Michel Fiset energy
Facebook Brian Sullivan energy
Facebook Gary Chrissinger energy
Facebook Geri ONeil energy
