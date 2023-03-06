New iPhone color ‘imminent’ as yellow rumors swirl

After rumors of a new yellow iPhone 14 made the rounds last week, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reports that a new color option for the iPhone is “indeed imminent.”

Apple has released new iPhone colors at its spring event for the past two years: a purple iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini at the Spring Loaded event in April 2021 and a green iPhone 14 and Alpine Green iPhone 14 Pro at the Peek Performance event in March 2022. It’s not clear if Apple will be holding an event this year, but the rumors suggest this new model will release without an event.

Nearly a year to the day after the announcement of the green iPhone 13, a new iPhone 14 color is indeed imminent. — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) March 6, 2023

It’s not clear whether Apple will release a version of the new iPhone in both standard and Pro varieties or how dark or bright the hue will be. Apple has previously released three yellow iPhones—the iPhone XR, iPhone 11, and the iPhone 5c—all of which were bright. Apple has never released an iPhone Pro in yellow, though since that model generally has subtler shades, so it could be closer to a pale yellow.

Apple has several new products rumored to release over the coming months, including a 15-inch MacBook Air, Apple silicon-based Mac Pro, and its long-awaited Reality Pro headset. However, there aren’t any rumors that any of those products will arrive alongside the new iPhone color.