Apple releases fix for Siri Remote disconnection problem

Apple has rolled out tvOS 16.3.3, a software update for the Apple TV that includes a fix for a long-running problem with the Siri Remote.

For several months, owners of the latest Apple TV 4K model have complained that their Siri Remotes regularly disconnect from the device without explanation, often while playing something. This issue has persisted through the release of tvOS 16.3, tvOS 16.3.1 and tvOS 16.3.2, but appears to have been addressed at last in this week’s update.

tvOS 16.3.3, as spotted by 9to5Mac, explicitly mentions the problem in the release notes:

“This update fixes an issue where the Siri Remote can become unresponsive on Apple TV 4K (3rd generation).”

Furthermore, the update is available only for the latest Apple TV 4K, which is the model affected by the problem.

9to5Mac commenters appear initially unimpressed by the release, although most focus their ire on the time taken by Apple to address the problem, lack of communication, the update not yet being available on their devices, or other problems that haven’t been fixed; it’s unclear if the fix actually works.

Perhaps we should be grateful that it has finally been addressed, although the saga reflects poorly on Apple’s responsiveness to bugs. Particularly as the 2022 Apple TV is otherwise an excellent device, as we discuss in our 4.5-star review of the 3rd gen Apple TV 4K.

The update should install automatically, but to check whether the update has happened follow these steps to update the software on your Apple TV: