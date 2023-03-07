Grab a bargain with giffgaff’s smartphone sale

With the cost of living rising and most of us having to tighten our belts, it can be a frustrating time to be a tech fan. Phone manufacturers show little interest in dropping their prices to accommodate customers’ budget worries; in fact, many have had to increase them in response to their own costs going up. Few of us can afford to splash out on a brand-new flagship handset as we may have done in the past.

That doesn’t mean, however, that budget-focused tech fans have to go without entirely, particularly when value-conscious suppliers like giffgaff are offering substantial savings on high-quality handsets from Samsung. With great deals in the firm’s latest round of discounts, you can afford to buy a phone with impressive specs and features without breaking the bank. The trick is to choose one of the legacy models from a year or two ago: the technology is still superb, but the price is far lower.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G, for example, is available from giffgaff for £499, down from £599: that’s a handy 17 percent saving. The S20 FE features a gorgeous, super-smooth 120Hz 6.5-inch AMOLED display, a trio of highly capable rear-facing cameras, a 32MP selfie camera, and great battery life.

£100 discount applied to Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G. Total cost of device was £599, now £499. Ends 8 March 2023. Terms apply; see giffgaff.com/terms.

You might instead plump for Samsung’s A23 5G handset, which has been discounted from £289 to £199: that’s a whopping 31 percent saving. The A23’s impressive spec sheet belies its affordable price tag, from a 6.6-inch Infinity-V edge-to-edge display and long-lasting 5,000 mAh battery to an astonishing 50MP quad camera.

£90 discount applied to Samsung Galaxy A23 5G. Total cost of device was £289, now £199. Ends 8 March 2023. Terms apply; see giffgaff.com/terms.

Or what about the Samsung Galaxy S22? With a premium compact design–it’s just 7.6mm thick, and weighs only 167g–the S22 is also robust and sturdy. Its aluminium-and-glass chassis boasts IP68 liquid and dust protection and Corning’s most premium Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection. You also get flagship-class performance and excellent cameras, including another high-power 50MP sensor at the rear and 3x optical zoom. You can save £70 on the S22, which is available from giffgaff, for a limited time only, for just £749.

£70 discount applied to Samsung Galaxy S22. Total cost of device was £819, now £749. Ends 8 March 2023. Terms apply; see giffgaff.com/terms.

5G available in selected areas. 5G device, sim and tariff required to access 5G. See https://www.giffgaff.com/help/articles/does-my-area-have-5g-coverage