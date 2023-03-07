Home / iPhone / News
News

If you want a yellow iPhone 14 Pro, Apple’s got you covered

Along with the new yellow iPhone 14, Apple is also selling four new silicon cases, including one in Canary Yellow.
Michael Simon
By Michael Simon
Executive Editor, Macworld MAR 7, 2023 2:41 pm PST
iPhone 14 pro canary yellow case
Image: Foundry

If you like the new yellow color for the iPhone 14 but want an iPhone 14 Pro, you’re out of luck. While Apple offered the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max in Alpine Green last year alongside the green iPhone 13, there’s no such alternate color this year.

But Apple didn’t completely forget about iPhone 14 Pro users. Alongside the yellow iPhone 14, Apple released four new silicon cases for $49 in an array of colors: Olive Green, Sky Blue, and Iris Purple, along with Canary Yellow. Based on the picture on Apple’s website, the shade matches the new iPhone 14 perfectly.

In addition to the new cases, Apple also released several Apple Watch bands in new spring colors, including the Solo Loop in Sprout Green, Olive, Purple Fog, and, of course, Canary Yellow; the Sport Band in Sky Blue, Bright Orange, and Olive; and the Braided Solo Loop in Bright Orange, Olive, and Purple Fog.

There are also new Hermès Casaque and Hermès Swift Leather bands that range in price from $319 up to a whopping $599 for a Swift Leather Casaque Double Tour band.

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro
Read our review
Price When Reviewed: $999
Best Prices Today: $999 at Apple | $999 at Visible

, Executive Editor

Michael Simon has been covering Apple since the iPod was the iWalk. His obsession with technology goes back to his first PC—the IBM Thinkpad with the lift-up keyboard for swapping out the drive. He's still waiting for that to come back in style tbh.

Recent stories by Michael Simon: