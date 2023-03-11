Add 10 ports to your MacBook and save $80 with this OWC Thunderbolt Dock deal

When the number of devices you want to connect to your MacBook outnumbers the available ports, it’s time to get a dock. And on Amazon, you can get a great deal on a really good dock from OWC. For today only, the OWC Thunderbolt Dock is on Amazon for $170, a savings of $80 on its usual $250 MSRP. And since it’s a Lightning Deal, quantities are limited, so act before time or inventory runs out.

This dock connects to a MacBook Air or MacBook Pro via Thunderbolt/USB-C, and it offers 10 ports: 3 Thunderbolt 4/USB-C ports, 3 USB 3 type-A ports (10Gbps), 1 USB 2.0 type-A ports, gigabit ethernet, an SD card reader, and an audio in/out jack. That’s a lot of ports!

The dock requires a 20V power adapter (included) and the port that connects to the MacBook provides 96W, so it’ll keep the laptop battery charged. If you want to connect external displays, you can connect two 4K displays or one 5K/6K/8K display via Thunderbolt.

We haven’t reviewed this specific hub, but it gets 4.5 stars on Amazon with 41 reviews. OWC is a longtime manufacturer of quality computer peripherals and has made Mac-friendly products for years. We’re fans of other OWC docks we’ve tested, which you can find in our roundup of the best Thunderbolt and USB-C docking stations.