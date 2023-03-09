Home / Mac
The top-of-the-line 16-inch MacBook Pro is $600 off in bonkers Amazon sale

Get the M1 Max upgrade with 32GB of RAM for $2,899.
16in MacBook Pro
The M2 Pro MacBook Pro is a fantastic machine with a speed processor and an upgraded HDMI port, but the previous model is still a fantastic machine. And you can still get one for an incredible $600 off: Amazon is selling the 16-inch MacBook Pro with an M1 Max processor for $2,899, a savings of $600 and $100 lower than the previous all-time low.

Even though it’s over a year old, we can’t say enough good things about the 16-inch MacBook Pro. It has an older M1 Max processor, but it’s still plenty fast with a 10‑core CPU and 32‑core GPU, and 32GB of RAM. It also has the same incredible 16.2-inch ProMotion display, excellent keyboard, and array of ports, including three Thunderbolt ports, HDMI, and an SD card reader. Along with the processor, the other differences between the two machines are Wi-FI 6 (versus Wi-Fi 6E on the 2023 model), Bluetooth 5 (versus 5.3), and HDMI 2 (versus 2.1).

But at a whopping $600 off, those small things don’t matter nearly as much. So go grab one before they’re gone forever.

