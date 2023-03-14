Read best-selling nonfiction books in just 15 minutes with Headway

Everyone strives to be as efficient with their time as possible. But, even so, there’s always room for improvement, right? Which is why, if you’re looking for more ways to use your limited hours wisely, then you should add Headway to your routine. And since their premium lifetime subscription is on sale this week, it’s definitely budget-friendly.

Headway is an app that provides summaries of best-selling non-fiction books that can be consumed in just 15 minutes. With it, you can learn new facts and skills far more quickly than you otherwise could. Or, as a summary isn’t always enough, you could use the app to identify book titles that are better suited to help you achieve your goals.

The app, which is compatible with Mac computers as well as iOS and Android mobile devices, comes highly rated. Headway boasts over 15 million users, positive reviews from TechCrunch and MakeUseOf, and high user scores on both Google Play and the App Store. The point is, if you value your time, then Headway is a tool that’s definitely worth checking out.

And there’s no time like the present to go get it. That’s because a lifetime subscription to Headway Premium is on sale right now for just $69.99 — a savings of 76 percent off the regular $299 price. That means that, in addition to saving you time, it’ll save you a bunch of cash too.

Headway Premium: Lifetime Subscription – $69.99

