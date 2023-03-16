Macworld Podcast: Tuning in to ‘Ted Lasso’ and Apple TV+

On Wednesday, Apple debuted the third and possibly final season of Ted Lasso. So we thought this would be a good time to check in with our thoughts on AppleTV+. Is Apple doing enough to keep up with the competition? That’s on this episode of the Macworld Podcast!

Listen to episode 832 on Apple Podcasts

Listen to episode 832 on Spotify

Get info

Click on the links below for more information.

You can subscribe to the Macworld Podcast—or leave us a review!—right here in the Podcasts app. The Macworld Podcast is also available on Spotify. Or you can point your favorite podcast-savvy RSS reader at: https://feeds.megaphone.fm/macworld

To find previous episodes, visit Macworld’s podcast page or our home on MegaPhone.