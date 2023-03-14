The newest AirPods Pro are on sale for an all-time low of $200 right now

Apple’s newest AirPods Pro get our full recommendation at their full $249 price, but they’re even better when they’re on sale. Amazon is selling the new AirPods Pro for $200, a savings of $49, and matching the best price we’ve ever seen.

The 2nd-gen AirPods Pro have the same design as the ultra-popular original model, but they’re completely redesigned on the inside. The new model has longer battery life (6 hours vs 4.5 hours) and much improved audio quality and features Apple’s Adaptive Transparency feature that works with improved noise cancellation. They also come with an updated charging case that has a speaker and a lanyard loop.

In our 4.5-star review, we praised the latest AirPods Pro as “the best choice for those who use Apple products” and at this price, they’re also a pretty great value.