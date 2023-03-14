Home / Audio
The newest AirPods Pro are on sale for an all-time low of $200 right now

Amazon is selling Apple’s newest earbuds for $49 off.
Michael Simon
By Michael Simon
Executive Editor, Macworld MAR 14, 2023 1:09 pm PDT
AirPods Pro 2
Apple’s newest AirPods Pro get our full recommendation at their full $249 price, but they’re even better when they’re on sale. Amazon is selling the new AirPods Pro for $200, a savings of $49, and matching the best price we’ve ever seen.

The 2nd-gen AirPods Pro have the same design as the ultra-popular original model, but they’re completely redesigned on the inside. The new model has longer battery life (6 hours vs 4.5 hours) and much improved audio quality and features Apple’s Adaptive Transparency feature that works with improved noise cancellation. They also come with an updated charging case that has a speaker and a lanyard loop. 

In our 4.5-star review, we praised the latest AirPods Pro as “the best choice for those who use Apple products” and at this price, they’re also a pretty great value.

, Executive Editor

Michael Simon has been covering Apple since the iPod was the iWalk. His obsession with technology goes back to his first PC—the IBM Thinkpad with the lift-up keyboard for swapping out the drive. He's still waiting for that to come back in style tbh.

