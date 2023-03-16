Take faster notes with best of web pricing on this text-to-speech tool

Wish your real life had captions? We might be closer to that future than you think. Speech recognition has improved by leaps and bounds thanks to artificial intelligence, and you can see the results with the Voicetapp Speech-to-Text transcription tool.

This cloud-based app uses the same automatic speech recognition tech that Google and Amazon rely on to turn your voice into text, instantly and accurately. The applications for this are endless, especially for students and high-performing entrepreneurs. Want to get a transcript for important meetings? Need to take notes in class without losing your focus? With Voicetapp, you’ve got that ability wherever you can access a web browser.

The tool can transcribe in 12 different languages and recognize more than 170. You can use it to get instant captions from your voice in real time or upload audio files in a variety of formats.

Want to see how it can make your life easier? Right now, you can get a lifetime subscription to Voicetapp for $59, a price you won’t find anywhere else on the web.

Voicetapp Speech to Text Transcription: Lifetime Subscription – $59

See Deal

Prices subject to change.