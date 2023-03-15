Apple turns its gorgeous new logo design into wallpaper for your iPhone and Mac

To celebrate the grand opening of its latest retail store in Korea, Apple has created a new logo to reflect the city’s “colorful lights and lively energy.” And you can download it right now for your Apple device.

The logo has the feel of an Apple event invitation, with a swirling, colorful Apple logo set against a black screen. Apple is offering a single high-resolution download that can be cropped to fit any Apple device. The company has offered wallpapers to celebrate major store openings in the past, with the most recent being London’s Brompton Road store last summer.

On March 31, Apple will open its fifth retail store in South Korea near the Shinnonhyeon subway station in southern Seoul. Named Apple Gangnam, it’s seen as direct competition for Samsung, which has its headquarters about a half-mile away. Apple is using the tagline “Inspiration, always on the move” on video screens adorning the outside of the store.