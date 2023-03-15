Get a brand-new M1 MacBook Air for $800 in this incredible deal

Apple may be releasing an M3 MacBook Air this year, but the M1 version is still a fantastic laptop. And today it’s down to an incredible price: Amazon is selling the M1 MacBook Air with 256GB of storage for $800, a savings of $199, matching the lowest price we’ve ever seen.

The MacBook Air has the original M1 processor with seven GPU cores, but it’s still plenty fast enough for everyday tasks like email and web browsing. It’s also whisper-quiet with a gorgeous 13.2-inch retina display all built around a classic design. In our 4.5-star review, we praised its “simply shocking” performance and it’s just as good as it was then with macOS Ventura on board.

So while you may be tempted to spend more on the M2 Air or wait for the M3, this deal will give you all of the Mac you need at an incredible price.