Famed Android leaker: iPhone 15 Ultra will ‘break the record’ for thinnest bezels

When Apple released the iPhone X in 2017, it described it as having a “stunning all-screen display.” That wasn’t quite true, however. Not only was there a notch at the top for the camera and sensors, but it also had a fairly sizable bezel encircling the entire display. Over the years, Apple has worked to decrease the size of that bezel and according to a new report, the iPhone 15 Ultra will have the thinnest border ever—for any phone.

Famed Android leaker Ice Universe claims on Twitter that the iPhone 15 Ultra (which he calls the Pro Max, though rumors suggest Apple will brand the phone as an Ultra) will “break the record of 1.81mm bezel black edge held by Xiaomi 13.” The Xiaomi 13 was released in December and has a stunning 93 percent screen-to-body ratio, a metric that takes bezels and camera cutouts into account. By comparison, the iPhone 14 Pro Max has an 88 percent ratio and the iPhone 14 has an 86 percent ratio, according to GSMArena.

iPhone 15 Pro Max will break the record of 1.81mm bezel black edge held by Xiaomi 13, and we measure that its cover plate black bezel width is only 1.55 mm.（S22 and S23 ≈1.95mm，iPhone 14 Pro 2.17mm） pic.twitter.com/9TBrVCGSCo — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) March 17, 2023

The leak claims the iPhone 15 Ultra’s bezel will measure 1.55mm around, significantly thinner than the 2.17mm bezel on the iPhone 14 Pro Max and 2.42mm bezel on the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

The iPhone 15 Ultra is expected to have a sleeker design than the rest of the iPhone 15 lineup, with a titanium frame, curved edges, and a smaller camera bump. It will also likely be the most expensive phone Apple has ever made, with a possible starting price of $1,299.