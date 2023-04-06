Home / Apple Watch
The Apple Watch SE with an S8 chip and Crash Detection is cheaper than ever

Save $30 on all sizes and colors with all-time-low pricing.
Michael Simon
By Michael Simon
Executive Editor, Macworld APR 6, 2023 5:21 am PDT
Apple Watch SE 2022
If you’re an iPhone user looking for a simple smartwatch to track steps and notifications, the 2nd-generation Apple Watch SE is a fantastic option. And today it’s cheaper than ever: Amazon is selling the Apple Watch SE for $219 (40mm) and $249 (44mm), a savings of $30 and the lowest price we’ve seen for the latest model.

The Apple Watch SE has a slightly older design than the Series 8, but it still looks great and is packed with features, including a heart-rate sensor, OLED display, and S8 processor. It’s missing an always-on display and some of the higher-end sensors such as temperature and blood-oxygen, but it has Apple’s newest Crash Detection feature that will notify emergency services if you’re wearing it while in a car accident.

Even without high-end features, the Apple Watch SE is a perfect entry-level watch for any iPhone user looking to get their first smartwatch. So go grab one at a great price before it goes back up.

Michael Simon has been covering Apple since the iPod was the iWalk. His obsession with technology goes back to his first PC—the IBM Thinkpad with the lift-up keyboard for swapping out the drive. He's still waiting for that to come back in style tbh.

