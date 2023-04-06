The Apple Watch SE with an S8 chip and Crash Detection is cheaper than ever

If you’re an iPhone user looking for a simple smartwatch to track steps and notifications, the 2nd-generation Apple Watch SE is a fantastic option. And today it’s cheaper than ever: Amazon is selling the Apple Watch SE for $219 (40mm) and $249 (44mm), a savings of $30 and the lowest price we’ve seen for the latest model.

The Apple Watch SE has a slightly older design than the Series 8, but it still looks great and is packed with features, including a heart-rate sensor, OLED display, and S8 processor. It’s missing an always-on display and some of the higher-end sensors such as temperature and blood-oxygen, but it has Apple’s newest Crash Detection feature that will notify emergency services if you’re wearing it while in a car accident.

Even without high-end features, the Apple Watch SE is a perfect entry-level watch for any iPhone user looking to get their first smartwatch. So go grab one at a great price before it goes back up.