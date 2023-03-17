Home / Apple Watch
Deal

The Apple Watch SE with Crash Detection is cheaper than it’s ever been

Save $30 on all sizes and colors with new all-time-low pricing.
MAR 17, 2023 8:59 am PDT
Apple Watch SE 2022
If you’re looking for a simple smartwatch to track steps and notifications, the Apple Watch SE is a fantastic option. And today it’s cheaper than ever: Amazon is selling the Apple Watch SE for $219 (40mm) and $249 (44mm), a savings of 130 and the lowest price we’ve seen for the second-generation model.

The Apple Watch SE has a slightly older design than the Series 8, but it’s still a great smartwatch, with a heart-rate sensor, fantastic OLED display, and speedy S8 processor. It’s missing an always-on display and some of the higher-end sensors such as temperature and blood-oxygen, but it has Apple’s newest Crash Detection feature that will notify emergency services if you’re wearing it while in a high-speed crash.

Even without high-end features, the Apple Watch SE is a perfect entry-level watch for any iPhone user looking to get their first smartwatch.

