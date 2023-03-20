Home / Mac
The best M2 Mac Mini for most people is $99 off right now

Get the 512GB model for $700.
Michael Simon
Michael Simon
MAR 20, 2023
Image: Dominik Tomaszewski / Foundry

If you’re looking for a desktop Mac without spending thousands on a Mac Studio, the M2 Mac mini is a fantastic option. And with today’s sale, it’s even better: Amazon is selling the M2 Mac mini with 512GB of storage for $700, a savings of $99 and the best price we’ve ever seen.

The M2 Mac mini looks the same as the M1 model, but the faster chip makes a nice difference in performance. It’s also got HDMI 2 for hooking up an 8K display, Wi-Fi 6E for faster networking (with supported routers), and Bluetooth 5.3. You also get two Thunderbolt 4 ports and two USB-A ports, and a stunningly silent design that will look great on your desk. This model has 512GB of storage, which is the upgrade we’d recommend for most people.

Speaking of your desk, Amazon is also selling the 27-inch Studio Display for $1,350, a savings of $249 and the lowest price we’ve seen. Along with its stunning 5K screen, the Studio Display has a 12MP FaceTime camera, a six-speaker sound system with spatial audio, and three additional USB-C ports for connecting peripheral devices.

We don’t know how long this sale will last, so go grab one before the price shoots back up.

Michael Simon has been covering Apple since the iPod was the iWalk. His obsession with technology goes back to his first PC—the IBM Thinkpad with the lift-up keyboard for swapping out the drive. He's still waiting for that to come back in style tbh.

