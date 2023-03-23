Get the best price online for this AI voiceover library

From podcasts to vlogging, there are tons of ways to share your voice with a limitless audience on the internet. But what if it’s not your literal voice that you want to share? Just a few short years ago, your options for quality voiceover work were limited, and likely expensive. But thanks to the power of AI, you can now get narration for any project in a voice that doesn’t sound like a robot from a bad ’60s sci-fi flick. For proof, just check out Micmonster, a text-to-speech generator that can not only do lifelike voice work but do it in hundreds of different styles.

The tech behind this app is complex, but using it is incredibly simple. You just take a block of text, feed it to Micmonster and get it back as smooth, AI-generated speech. The tool can recognize over 140 languages, so you can have voices for any market around the world.

While you can get your first voiceover sample in a few seconds, you’ll likely spend ages playing with Micmonster’s extensive customization options. You can start by picking from a library of over 600 basic voices, a library that’s only growing with each new update. That includes male or female voices with a variety of different characteristics. You can even have children speak for you.

Once those basic styles are picked, you can pick an emotional style. Micmonster can make voices sound happy, sad, angry, excited, hopeful – whatever suits your project. You can add these inflections to a certain block of text to pump up the emphasis on key passages, and use different voices in the same audio file to create a dialogue. You can even fine-tune the pitch, speech rate, pauses, and a ton of other qualities.

Want quality voiceovers for your next media project? You can now get Micmonster AI Voiceovers for the best price you’ll find on the web – $49.97 for a lifetime subscription.

Micmonster AI Voiceovers: Lifetime Subscription – $49.97

