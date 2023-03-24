The next AirPods Pro update might be case with USB-C

While everyone is expecting Apple to switch from Lightning to USB-C when it releases the iPhone 15 later this year, a new report suggests it might not be the only USB-C product to make an appearance in 2023. According to Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple will also launch a USB-C version of the second-gen AirPods Pro Charging Case.

Kuo reports that the new case, which aligns with the model number that was spotted in the iOS 16.4 code, will ship in “2Q23-3Q23,” or between April and September. That means it could arrive alongside the iPhone 15 at the fall event and begin shipping in mid-September. Before the 2nd-gen model arrived, Apple previously updated the AirPods Pro case with MagSafe charging in October 2021.

I think this is likely the USB-C version of the AirPods Pro 2, with mass shipments expected in 2Q23-3Q23. By the way, Apple currently appears to have no plans for USB-C versions of the AirPods 2 & 3.



The new case isn’t expected to bring any improvements other than the new port. The second-generation AirPods Pro case features a speaker and lanyard loop, and can also be charged with an Apple Watch charger.

Notably, Kuo also says Apple “currently appears to have no plans for USB-C versions” of its other AirPods cases for the 2nd- and 3rd-generation models. That could mean Apple is planning larger changes to those models than just a new case. (Apple is rumored to be releasing a lower-end AirPods Lite model for $99.) Or it’s possible that the new case merely arrives when Apple updates the AirPods 3 next year.