Get $30 off this digital SIM card and avoid roaming charges

If you’ve ever traveled to a foreign country, you know that preparation is key. From passports to electrical adapters, there’s so much more that needs to be squared away before you explore abroad. But even veteran travelers have one blind spot that rarely gets enough attention: Their phone. In most foreign countries, you can’t rely on your normal data plan, and that means roaming charges can rack up quickly – unless you plan ahead with an eSIM card from aloSIM. And thanks to our Spring Digital Blowout, you can do so for less than $20 through April 3.

What’s an eSIM card? It’s essentially a second, digital version of the SIM card you already have inside your smartphone. It’s useful for overseas travelers because once you cross the pond you can use this second SIM to access another country’s native data networks. It’s basically a way to stay online without the hassle and extra expense of buying and installing a whole new physical SIM card when you just need the benefits for a few days or weeks.

aloSIM is especially popular with globetrotters because of its versatility. There are many different data packages available, and you simply buy the one that lasts for the duration you need. Going away for the week? aloSIM offers some $4.50 packages that last seven days. You’ll want to install your eSIM before your trip at home or someplace where you have a reliable internet connection — but once you’re set-up, you can enjoy worry-free mobile data in the country of your choice.

There’s already a sale running on the aloSIM Mobile Data Traveler Lifetime Plan, giving you $50 of credit towards any plan you choose for just $25. But thanks to the Spring Digital Blowout promo, you can get an additional discount on that plan for a final price of $19.97. Hurry, though: The deal expires April 3.

