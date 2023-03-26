First major discount slashes $200 off the 14-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro

Apple’s newest high-end laptop brings more speed with the M2 Pro processor and Wi-Fi 6E in the same stunning design, and today it’s cheaper than ever. Amazon is selling the 14-inch MacBook Pro with a 12-core M2 Pro processor and 1TB of storage for $2,299, a savings of $200 and the lowest price we’ve seen so far.

Compared to the $1,999 model, you get a 12-core M2 processor with a 19-core GU (versus a 10‑core CPU and 16‑core GPU) and twice as much storage (1TB vs 512GB). And of course, it has a stunning 14.2-inch ProMotion display, an excellent keyboard, and an array of ports, including three Thunderbolt ports, an SD card reader, and HDMI 2.1 for connecting higher-resolution displays. Also new this year are Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3.

In our 4.5-star review of the 16-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro, we called it “an upgrade-worthy release” and concluded that “your money will absolutely be well spent.” And at this price, it’s event better.