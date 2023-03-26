Home / Mac
First major discount slashes $200 off the 14-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro

Amazon is selling the 12-core model for $2,299.
By Michael Simon
Executive Editor, Macworld MAR 26, 2023 7:50 am PDT
Apple’s newest high-end laptop brings more speed with the M2 Pro processor and Wi-Fi 6E in the same stunning design, and today it’s cheaper than ever. Amazon is selling the 14-inch MacBook Pro with a 12-core M2 Pro processor and 1TB of storage for $2,299, a savings of $200 and the lowest price we’ve seen so far.

Compared to the $1,999 model, you get a 12-core M2 processor with a 19-core GU (versus a 10‑core CPU and 16‑core GPU) and twice as much storage (1TB vs 512GB). And of course, it has a stunning 14.2-inch ProMotion display, an excellent keyboard, and an array of ports, including three Thunderbolt ports, an SD card reader, and HDMI 2.1 for connecting higher-resolution displays. Also new this year are Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3. 

In our 4.5-star review of the 16-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro, we called it “an upgrade-worthy release” and concluded that “your money will absolutely be well spent.” And at this price, it’s event better.

Michael Simon has been covering Apple since the iPod was the iWalk. His obsession with technology goes back to his first PC—the IBM Thinkpad with the lift-up keyboard for swapping out the drive. He's still waiting for that to come back in style tbh.

