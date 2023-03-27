Apple releases important security updates for macOS Monterey and Big Sur

On Monday, Apple not only updated macOS Ventura, but the company also released macOS Monterey 12.6.4 and Big Sur 11.7.5, the two OSes that preceded Ventura. Since Monterey and Big Sur are older, Apple does not update them with features, but it does release security updates from time to time. The standard release notes merely state that the update “provides important security fixes and is recommended for all users.”

Here are the security update details

the following security updates are for macOS Monterey 12.7.4, though several of them are for both Monterey and Big Sur machines:

Apple Neural Engine Available for: macOS Monterey/macOS Big Sur

macOS Monterey/macOS Big Sur Impact: An app may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges

An app may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges Description: The issue was addressed with improved memory handling.

The issue was addressed with improved memory handling. CVE-2023-23540: Mohamed GHANNAM (@_simo36) AppleMobileFileIntegrity Available for: macOS Monterey/macOS Big Sur

macOS Monterey/macOS Big Sur Impact: A user may gain access to protected parts of the file system

A user may gain access to protected parts of the file system Description: The issue was addressed with improved checks.

The issue was addressed with improved checks. CVE-2023-23527: Mickey Jin (@patch1t) Archive Utility Available for: macOS Monterey/macOS Big Sur

macOS Monterey/macOS Big Sur Impact: An archive may be able to bypass Gatekeeper

An archive may be able to bypass Gatekeeper Description: The issue was addressed with improved checks.

The issue was addressed with improved checks. CVE-2023-27951: Brandon Dalton of Red Canary and Csaba Fitzl (@theevilbit) of Offensive Security Calendar Available for: macOS Monterey/macOS Big Sur

macOS Monterey/macOS Big Sur Impact: Importing a maliciously crafted calendar invitation may exfiltrate user information

Importing a maliciously crafted calendar invitation may exfiltrate user information Description: Multiple validation issues were addressed with improved input sanitization.

Multiple validation issues were addressed with improved input sanitization. CVE-2023-27961: Rıza Sabuncu (@rizasabuncu) ColorSync Available for: macOS Monterey/macOS Big Sur

macOS Monterey/macOS Big Sur Impact: An app may be able to read arbitrary files

An app may be able to read arbitrary files Description: The issue was addressed with improved checks.

The issue was addressed with improved checks. CVE-2023-27955: JeongOhKyea CommCenter Available for: macOS Monterey/macOS Big Sur

macOS Monterey/macOS Big Sur Impact: An app may be able to cause unexpected system termination or write kernel memory

An app may be able to cause unexpected system termination or write kernel memory Description: An out-of-bounds write issue was addressed with improved input validation.

An out-of-bounds write issue was addressed with improved input validation. CVE-2023-27936: Tingting Yin of Tsinghua University dcerpc Available for: macOS Monterey/macOS Big Sur

macOS Monterey/macOS Big Sur Impact: A remote user may be able to cause unexpected app termination or arbitrary code execution

A remote user may be able to cause unexpected app termination or arbitrary code execution Description: The issue was addressed with improved bounds checks.

CVE-2023-27935: Aleksandar Nikolic of Cisco Talos dcerpc Available for: macOS Monterey/macOS Big Sur

macOS Monterey/macOS Big Sur Impact: A remote user may be able to cause unexpected system termination or corrupt kernel memory

A remote user may be able to cause unexpected system termination or corrupt kernel memory Description: The issue was addressed with improved memory handling.

The issue was addressed with improved memory handling. CVE-2023-27953: Aleksandar Nikolic of Cisco Talos

Aleksandar Nikolic of Cisco Talos CVE-2023-27958: Aleksandar Nikolic of Cisco Talos Foundation Available for: macOS Monterey/macOS Big Sur

macOS Monterey/macOS Big Sur Impact: Parsing a maliciously crafted plist may lead to an unexpected app termination or arbitrary code execution

Parsing a maliciously crafted plist may lead to an unexpected app termination or arbitrary code execution Description: An integer overflow was addressed with improved input validation.

CVE-2023-27937: an anonymous researcher ImageIO Available for: macOS Monterey/macOS Big Sur

macOS Monterey/macOS Big Sur Impact: Processing a maliciously crafted file may lead to unexpected app termination or arbitrary code execution

Processing a maliciously crafted file may lead to unexpected app termination or arbitrary code execution Description: An out-of-bounds read was addressed with improved bounds checking.

An out-of-bounds read was addressed with improved bounds checking. CVE-2023-27946: Mickey Jin (@patch1t) Kernel Available for: macOS Monterey/macOS Big Sur

macOS Monterey/macOS Big Sur Impact: An app may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges

An app may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges Description: A use after free issue was addressed with improved memory management.

A use after free issue was addressed with improved memory management. CVE-2023-23514: Xinru Chi of Pangu Lab and Ned Williamson of Google Project Zero Kernel Available for: macOS Monterey

macOS Monterey Impact: An app with root privileges may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges

An app with root privileges may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges Description: The issue was addressed with improved memory handling.

The issue was addressed with improved memory handling. CVE-2023-27933: sqrtpwn Kernel Available for: macOS Monterey/macOS Big Sur

macOS Monterey/macOS Big Sur Impact: An app may be able to disclose kernel memory

An app may be able to disclose kernel memory Description: A validation issue was addressed with improved input sanitization.

A validation issue was addressed with improved input sanitization. CVE-2023-28200: Arsenii Kostromin (0x3c3e) Model I/O Available for: macOS Monterey

macOS Monterey Impact: Processing a maliciously crafted file may lead to unexpected app termination or arbitrary code execution

Processing a maliciously crafted file may lead to unexpected app termination or arbitrary code execution Description: An out-of-bounds read was addressed with improved input validation.

An out-of-bounds read was addressed with improved input validation. CVE-2023-27949: Mickey Jin (@patch1t) NetworkExtension Available for: macOS Monterey/macOS Big Sur

macOS Monterey/macOS Big Sur Impact: A user in a privileged network position may be able to spoof a VPN server that is configured with EAP-only authentication on a device

A user in a privileged network position may be able to spoof a VPN server that is configured with EAP-only authentication on a device Description: The issue was addressed with improved authentication.

The issue was addressed with improved authentication. CVE-2023-28182: Zhuowei Zhang PackageKit Available for: macOS Monterey/macOS Big Sur

macOS Monterey/macOS Big Sur Impact: An app may be able to modify protected parts of the file system

An app may be able to modify protected parts of the file system Description: A logic issue was addressed with improved checks.

A logic issue was addressed with improved checks. CVE-2023-23538: Mickey Jin (@patch1t)

Mickey Jin (@patch1t) CVE-2023-27962: Mickey Jin (@patch1t) Podcasts Available for: macOS Monterey

macOS Monterey Impact: An app may be able to access user-sensitive data

An app may be able to access user-sensitive data Description: The issue was addressed with improved checks.

The issue was addressed with improved checks. CVE-2023-27942: Mickey Jin (@patch1t) Sandbox Available for: macOS Monterey

macOS Monterey Impact: An app may be able to modify protected parts of the file system

An app may be able to modify protected parts of the file system Description: A logic issue was addressed with improved checks.

A logic issue was addressed with improved checks. CVE-2023-23533: Mickey Jin (@patch1t), Koh M. Nakagawa of FFRI Security, Inc., and Csaba Fitzl (@theevilbit) of Offensive Security Sandbox Available for: macOS Monterey

macOS Monterey Impact: An app may be able to bypass Privacy preferences

An app may be able to bypass Privacy preferences Description: A logic issue was addressed with improved validation.

A logic issue was addressed with improved validation. CVE-2023-28178: Yiğit Can YILMAZ (@yilmazcanyigit) Shortcuts Available for: macOS Monterey

macOS Monterey Impact: A shortcut may be able to use sensitive data with certain actions without prompting the user

Description: The issue was addressed with additional permissions checks.

CVE-2023-27963: Jubaer Alnazi Jabin of TRS Group Of Companies and Wenchao Li and Xiaolong Bai of Alibaba Group System Settings Available for: macOS Monterey/macOS Big Sur

macOS Monterey/macOS Big Sur Impact: An app may be able to access user-sensitive data

An app may be able to access user-sensitive data Description: A privacy issue was addressed with improved private data redaction for log entries.

A privacy issue was addressed with improved private data redaction for log entries. CVE-2023-23542: an anonymous researcher System Settings Available for: macOS Monterey/macOS Big Sur

macOS Monterey/macOS Big Sur Impact: An app may be able to read sensitive location information

An app may be able to read sensitive location information Description: A permissions issue was addressed with improved validation.

A permissions issue was addressed with improved validation. CVE-2023-28192: Guilherme Rambo of Best Buddy Apps (rambo.codes) Vim Available for: macOS Monterey/macOS Big Sur

macOS Monterey/macOS Big Sur Impact: Multiple issues in Vim

Multiple issues in Vim Description: Multiple issues were addressed by updating to Vim version 9.0.1191.

Multiple issues were addressed by updating to Vim version 9.0.1191. CVE-2023-0433

CVE-2023-0512 XPC Available for: macOS Monterey/macOS Big Sur

macOS Monterey/macOS Big Sur Impact: An app may be able to break out of its sandbox

An app may be able to break out of its sandbox Description: This issue was addressed with a new entitlement.

This issue was addressed with a new entitlement. CVE-2023-27944: Mickey Jin (@patch1t)

In addition to the above updates, the following secutity patches aretrictly for the macOS Big Sur 11.7.5:

AppleAVD Available for: macOS Big Sur

macOS Big Sur Impact: An application may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges

An application may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges Description: A use after free issue was addressed with improved memory management.

A use after free issue was addressed with improved memory management. CVE-2022-26702: an anonymous researcher, Antonio Zekic (@antoniozekic), and John Aakerblom (@jaakerblom) Carbon Core Available for: macOS Big Sur

macOS Big Sur Impact: Processing a maliciously crafted image may result in disclosure of process memory

Processing a maliciously crafted image may result in disclosure of process memory Description: The issue was addressed with improved checks.

The issue was addressed with improved checks. CVE-2023-23534: Mickey Jin (@patch1t) Find My Available for: macOS Big Sur

macOS Big Sur Impact: An app may be able to read sensitive location information

An app may be able to read sensitive location information Description: A privacy issue was addressed with improved private data redaction for log entries.

A privacy issue was addressed with improved private data redaction for log entries. CVE-2023-23537: an anonymous researcher Identity Services Available for: macOS Big Sur

macOS Big Sur Impact: An app may be able to access information about a user’s contacts

An app may be able to access information about a user’s contacts Description: A privacy issue was addressed with improved private data redaction for log entries.

A privacy issue was addressed with improved private data redaction for log entries. CVE-2023-27928: Csaba Fitzl (@theevilbit) of Offensive Security ImageIO Available for: macOS Big Sur

macOS Big Sur Impact: Processing a maliciously crafted image may result in disclosure of process memory

Processing a maliciously crafted image may result in disclosure of process memory Description: The issue was addressed with improved memory handling.

The issue was addressed with improved memory handling. CVE-2023-23535: ryuzaki

Apple recommends all users install the upsates as soon as possible. To get them on your machine, follow these instructions: