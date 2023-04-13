Home / Software / How-To
Today I Learned

This hidden Safari feature will keep you from falling too far down Internet rabbit holes

Handy Search Results Snapback feature helps you stay on topic.
Today I Learned
By Jackie Dove, Macworld APR 13, 2023 4:15 am PDT
Today I learned TIL column logo
Image: Foundry

Hypertext–text on a webpage that has a contextual link to another webpage (often called simply “links”)–is a wonderful invention and it fueled the development and popularity of research on the web. But the convenience of hypertext can also lead us astray. We can all remember the many times we got started seeking information on a particular subject and then went off on a tangent of links–and links within links–often losing track of the starting point.

The problem is that once you’ve gone off exploring additional topics associated with your first search, it’s hard to find your way back to the original query unless you type it in again (assuming you can even remember it), click and hold down the back button to see every URL you visited from that tab or pull up your entire history. I recently learned there’s a better way that’s been hiding in Safari’s History menu for many years.

mac safari snapback

Foundry

To find it, go to Safari’s History > Search Results SnapBack (or type the keyboard combo Command-Option-S), and the browser will immediately navigate to your original search results page. Note that in order for SnapBack to track all your extra page views, you need to stay within the original tab you started your search from. If a new tab opens within another page, the feature will be grayed out until you navigate to a new page.

Just note: It’s strictly a search feature, so your browsing must begin in the Safari address bar or a search engine home page, such as DuckDuckGo, Google, Bing, or Yahoo. the feature won’t work if you start your journey from a bookmarked page or direct from a URL.

Today I Learned is a Macworld column that spotlights lesser-known but useful tips and tricks for Apple users. If you have any ideas for future columns, send an email to michael_simon@idg.com.

Jackie Dove is an insomniac tech writer and editor in northern California. A wildlife advocate, cat fan, and photo app fanatic, her specialties include Mac hardware and software, art, design, photography, video, and a wide range of creative and productivity apps and systems. Jackie now writes for a variety of consumer tech publications.

Recent stories by Jackie Dove: