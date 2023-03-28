Learn how to trade stocks smarter with Tykr

The stock market has always been pretty turbulent. These days, however, it seems even more volatile than usual. Want to wade into the market but worried about losing your shirt in the process? Then you should first check out the Tykr Stock Screener, especially since it’s offered on sale this week at well below its normal price.

Tykr is a market education and stock analysis website that identifies the risk factor for 30,000 US and international stocks. If you want to be an investor, then it’s definitely a resource that’s worth having. And since it presents information in a beginner-friendly way, virtually anyone can make sense of it — which is just one reason why it’s earned 4.9 out of 5-star ratings on both Trustpilot and AppSumo.

While nothing completely eliminates the risks associated with stock trading, the Tykr Stock Screener does an impressive job of educating investors so they’ll be equipped to make sound decisions. And since a lifetime subscription to their Pro Plan is on sale this week for just $119.99, it’s a reasonably priced resource that could wind up paying dividends.

Tykr Stock Screener: Pro Plan Lifetime Subscription – $119.99

See Deal

Prices subject to change.