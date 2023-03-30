Macworld Podcast: Why the latest iOS 16 and macOS Ventura updates are important

In this episode of the Macworld Podcast, we dive into the latest updates to Apple’s operating systems, iOS 16 and macOS Ventura. Also, if there’s an iPhone feature you’ve always wanted, your wish may come true this fall. We talk about it all in this show!

This is episode 834 with Jason Cross, Michael Simon, and Roman Loyola.

Listen to episode 834 on Apple Podcasts

Listen to episode 834 on Spotify

Get info

Click on the links below for more information.

You can subscribe to the Macworld Podcast—or leave us a review!—right here in the Podcasts app. The Macworld Podcast is also available on Spotify. Or you can point your favorite podcast-savvy RSS reader at: https://feeds.megaphone.fm/macworld

To find previous episodes, visit Macworld’s podcast page or our home on MegaPhone.