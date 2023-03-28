Apple has already started testing macOS Ventura 13.4

Just hours after the release of macOS 13.3, Apple started the countdown to the next version with the release of the first 13.4 beta. As always, the first release is only for developers, but a public beta should follow within a day or two.

macOS Ventura 13.4 beta: New features

We’re not sure what’s in the 13.4 beta yet, but we aren’t waiting for any major new features. Of note, Apple Music Classical arrived for the iPhone on Tuesday without a Mac companion app, so it’s possible it arrives in macOS 13.4. Additionally, macOS 13.4 could contain the redesigned TV app with a sidebar that was previously rumored to arrive in macOS 13.3.

It usually takes about around six weeks for Apple to properly test new versions of its operating systems, but that timeline can change.

How to install the macOS Ventura 13.4 public beta

While Apple changed the beta process in iPhones and Macs to rely solely on Apple IDs, you still need to install a new profile on your Mac. As always, we recommend against running betas on your main machine for work since there could be bugs that cause serious issues.