macOS Ventura 13.4 arrives with bug fixes and a new sports feed in Apple News

Ahead of the launch of macOS 14 at WWDC next month, Apple has released the latest macOS Ventura 13.4 update to all users. Like the previous releases, it has few new features and is mostly bug fixes and security updates.

macOS Ventura 13.4: New features

There are just two new features in macOS 13.4, both having to do with sports. In the Apple News app, there is a a new Sports tab in the sidebar that shows a feed of stories, scores, and standings related to your favorite teams. And the My Sports score and schedule cards not take you directly to the corresponding box scores and game results.

macOS Ventura 13.4: Release notes This update includes the following enhancements and bug fixes, according to Apple: Sports feed in the sidebar of Apple News gives easy access to stories, scores, standings, and more, for the teams and leagues you follow

My Sports score and schedule cards in Apple News take you directly to game pages where you can find additional details about specific games

Resolves an issue where Auto Unlock with Apple Watch does not log you into your Mac

Fixes a Bluetooth issue where keyboards connect slowly to Mac after restarting

Addresses a VoiceOver issue with navigating to landmarks on webpages

Fixes an issue where Screen Time settings may reset or not sync across all devices

Additionally, a tweet by a macOS engineer who goes by Mr. Macintosh said that the Network Content Filter problem that was in the earlier 13.4 betas has been fixed.

macOS Ventura 13.4: How to install

To get the newest version of macOS Ventura on your Mac, go to System Settings, then General and Software Update. Then click Update Now and follow the prompts.

macOS Ventura 13.5 beta: How to install

Apple will likely release the macOS Ventura 13.5 beta within the coming week, so here’s the new process for getting it on your Mac when it arrives: