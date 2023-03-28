Your Apple TV can now automatically dim bright flashing lights

It can be easy to forget about Apple TV when Apple drops a bunch of updates for its devices all at once, but this one’s worth checking out for one cool new feature.

Along with the usual stability and performance improvements, the tvOS 16.4 update adds a new accessibility feature called Dim Flashing Lights, which will automatically dim the display of video when flashes of light or strobe effects are detected. Bright flashing lights can trigger seizures and migraines, or just create general discomfort. The feature is also available for iPhones in iOS 16.4 and iPads in iPadOS 16.4.

To turn on the feature, head over to the Settings app, then Accessibility > Motion and turn on Dim Flashing Lights. It’s not clear how the feature detects “repeated flashing or strobing lights” or how much the screen dims. In our testing of “The Incredibles 2,” our screen didn’t appear to get any darker during the scenes with flashing lights.

The tvOS 16.4 update also includes more than a dozen security patches for several system functions, including Podcasts, WebKit, and Bluetooth. You can get the new update in the System tab in the Settings app. The update is for all Apple TV 4K models and Apple TV HD.