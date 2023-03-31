A spring event? 15-inch MacBook Air? Here’s what’s coming from Apple in April

March was a pretty slow month for Apple, with just a new iPhone 14 color (yellow) and the release of iOS 16.4 and macOS 13.3. Of course, there were some good Apple TV+ releases, including the return of “Ted Lasso“, as well as Apple Arcade games, but the lack of a spring event or new hardware in March made for a relatively slow month.

April could shape up to be much the same. But it could also be a big month. There’s still a persistent rumor that Apple could release a 15-inch MacBook Air, or even take the wraps off a new Mac Pro ahead of WWDC in June. But an actual spring event is starting to look unlikely–the only other time Apple ever held an event in April was in 2021, coming off a year of COVID delays.

New hardware

Back in 2021, Apple held a spring event on April 20 to announce the 24-inch iMac and AirTag. So even with Apple announcing WWDC for June 5, it’s possible that we get invitations to a spring event during the first weeks of April. If we do, here’s what we might see:

15-inch MacBook Air: The latest rumors say we’re on the cusp of an all-new MacBook. A 15-inch MacBook Air, to be precise, with an M2 chip (and potentially an M2 Pro option). Outside of the larger display size we don’t know what to expect from it, but it’s a pretty safe bet to expect it to be similar as the 13.6-inch Air, only expanded to the size of a 15.5-inch display and possibly with Wi-FI 6E and Bluetooth 5.3. Apparently, mass production of the displays is underway, which could be announced sometime in April.

Mac Pro: Apple has been expected to launch a new Mac Pro with Apple silicon for a whole now, but the latest rumors suggest it won’t arrive until WWDC. That means Apple will either release it during April or sometime later this fall. The latest rumors say it will have an M2 Ultra but no user-upgradable RAM or graphics.

Mac Studio: It’s been about a year since Apple launched its new high-end desktop, so it’s due to get an M2 upgrade, but the latest rumors suggest Apple might hold off until the M3.

AirPods: AirPods Max have been low in stock for months, and it’s been more than two years since the original model landed. Several improvements could be on the way, including USB-C, Adaptive Transparency, better noise cancellation, and new colors. Apple is also expected to update the AirPods Pro Charging Case to feature USB-C instead of Lightning, and recent rumors suggest it could arrive sooner than later.

Near the end of March, we got iOS 16.4 and macOS 13.3 (and related OS updates), which brought several welcome new features. Apple immediately started beta testing iOS 16.5 and macOS 13.4, which so far have fewer obvious changes. Depending on the length of testing, they could see their final release in late April or early May.

iOS 16.5: In the first beta, there’s not much more than a Sports tab in the Apple News app and the ability to start and stop screen recordings with Siri. Some under-the-hood code suggests that multi-view sports video is on the way, though there’s no telling when.

iPadOS 16.5: Expect the same changes as in iOS 16.5

‌tvOS 16.5: Perhaps that multi-view sports video stuff found in iOS 16.5 code is aimed at Apple TV? Or the rumored refreshed interface makes an appearance? Otherwise, just big fixes and performance updates.

macOS 13.4: You’ll find a new Sports tab is in the sidebar of the Apple News app, but the first beta doesn’t show much else in the way of changes.

Services

Apple TV+

Here are the shows, series, and movies we expect to release on Apple TV+ in April. If you want to know what’s coming later, check our full guide to upcoming Apple TV+ content.

Shmigadoon! season 2: The second season of this musical romantic comedy starring Cecily Strong, Keegan-Michael Key, Alan Cumming, Jane Krakowski, Martin Short, Tituss Burgess, and Patrick Page. April 5

Boom! Boom! The World vs. Boris Becker: A two-part documentary about the life and career of tennis phenom Boris Becker April 7

The Last Thing He Told Me: The tale of a woman who bonds with her 16-year-old stepdaughter while searching for the truth about why her husband has mysteriously disappeared. April 14

Jane: Jane, is a 9-year-old budding environmentalist on a quest to save endangered animals. Using her powerful imagination, Jane takes her best friends David and Greybeard the chimpanzee on epic adventures to help protect wild animals all around the world. April 14

Ghosted: Salt-of-the-earth Cole falls head over heels for enigmatic Sadie—but then makes the shocking discovery that she’s a secret agent. Before they can decide on a second date, Cole and Sadie are swept away on an international adventure to save the world. April 21

The Afterparty season 2: Detective Danner returns to solve a whodunnit by questioning family members, star-crossed lovers, and business partners. Each episode focuses on a retelling of the events from each character’s point of view, with their own unique style. April 28

Apple Arcade

Apple releases new games to Apple Arcade on Fridays, but not every Friday is marked by a new game or significant update. Check our Apple Arcade FAQ for a full list of Apple Arcade games and more details on the service. Some games are released with no forewarning, but you’ll often see several projects listed in the Coming Soon section.

We’ll update this section with the list of Apple Arcade games releasing in April as soon as the schedule is released.