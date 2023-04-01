Get AI art generated on your own WordPress site for under $60

Along with some intuitive text, ChatGPT has been generating a lot of headlines in the tech world lately. But as cool as it is to explore, OpenAI’s other AI assistant might be even more fun to interact with. DALL-E is an image generator that can create art based on any description you can dream up – and now anyone with a WordPress site can wield all that creative power with a DALL-E plugin.

With this plugin, you never have to worry about finding illustrations or even background art. You simply tell DALL-E what you want a picture of and you get an image in seconds, tailor-made to the style you prefer. You can get several takes on a prompt then select the one you want, or tweak individual attributes to suit your needs.

You don’t need to keep all the fun to yourself, either. Install the plugin on the front end and visitors have a way to explore their own creativity – and an excuse to engage with your site long-term.

